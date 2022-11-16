Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

HUBG traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.20. 164,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,884. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

