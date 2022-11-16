Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,098.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

