Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Trading Up 0.2%

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.03 and last traded at C$23.85. Approximately 3,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.80.

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.12.

