Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.62. 73,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

