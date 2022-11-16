Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.32. The company had a trading volume of 211,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The stock has a market cap of $322.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 228,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

