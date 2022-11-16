Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,295.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 446,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

