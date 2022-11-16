Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 394,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,379. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,281,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

