Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 394,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,379. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
