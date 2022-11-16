HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS HOCFF remained flat at 50.37 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of 52.60. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of 46.95 and a one year high of 83.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

