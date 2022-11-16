Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.12) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 100 ($1.18) in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.