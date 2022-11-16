Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

