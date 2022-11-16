Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 741,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hillman Solutions

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

