Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Hill & Smith Stock Up 4.0 %

HILS stock opened at GBX 1,136 ($13.35) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,890 ($22.21). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,000.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £908.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,862.30.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

