Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Hill & Smith Stock Up 4.0 %
HILS stock opened at GBX 1,136 ($13.35) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,890 ($22.21). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,000.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £908.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,862.30.
Hill & Smith Company Profile
