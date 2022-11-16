Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000.

