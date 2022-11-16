HEX 1-Day Volume Tops $4.15 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. HEX has a market cap of $18.56 billion and approximately $4.15 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002788 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00571528 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.11 or 0.29785228 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
