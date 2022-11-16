HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in October

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,845,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 4,252,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,106.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.67) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($86.60) to €58.00 ($59.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($77.32) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($45.36) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($36.08) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

