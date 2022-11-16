Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Helium One Global Price Performance

Shares of Helium One Global stock remained flat at 0.08 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.09. Helium One Global has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.23.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

