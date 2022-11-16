Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.4 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. Heineken has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $96.90.
Heineken Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.