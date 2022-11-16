HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €67.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($48.25) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($42.27) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of HEI traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €52.68 ($54.31). 363,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.06. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($39.93) and a 1 year high of €68.08 ($70.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

