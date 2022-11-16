Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $917.16 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $917.16 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00078805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023381 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

