Head to Head Survey: Valens (VLNS) & Its Rivals

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valens to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 464.52% -8.57% 112.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 189 527 723 41 2.42

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valens and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valens currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 143.71%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 130.20%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.34 Valens Competitors $265.37 million -$99.14 million -10.55

Valens’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valens peers beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

