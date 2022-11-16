Head to Head Review: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) vs. MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grab and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grab alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56 MultiPlan 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 71.99%. MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 143.66%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Grab.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 17.35 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A MultiPlan $1.12 billion 0.98 $102.08 million $0.16 10.69

This table compares Grab and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than Grab.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab N/A -54.71% -37.79% MultiPlan 8.99% 4.26% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Grab on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.