Head-To-Head Contrast: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) versus Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 34.25 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -2.00 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.79 $371.00 million $39.24 1.63

Volatility & Risk

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -989.67% -120.28% -107.65% Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $62.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

