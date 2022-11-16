Head to Head Analysis: Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies 1.72% 2.73% 0.89% Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.77 billion 1.09 $46.00 million $0.38 68.24 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.92 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.71

Risk & Volatility

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 1 1 8 0 2.70 Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $37.58, suggesting a potential upside of 44.94%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 122.47%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Airspan Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.