HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 160.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $5,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

