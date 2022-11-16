HC Wainwright Raises ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $20.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 299.20% from the company’s previous close.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,012,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 185,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,424,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 399,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,031,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 820,722 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

