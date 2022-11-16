HC Wainwright Raises ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $20.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 299.20% from the company’s previous close.
IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
