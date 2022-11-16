HC Wainwright Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Neutral

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NLTX. Bank of America lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NLTX opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.18.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
