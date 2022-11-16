HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.47). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,813,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 632,698 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

