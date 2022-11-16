HC Wainwright Comments on AudioEye, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AudioEye in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

