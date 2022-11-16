HC Wainwright Comments on AudioEye, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AudioEye in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
AudioEye Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of AEYE opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
See Also
