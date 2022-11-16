HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Synlogic in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

