Haywood Securities Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Price Target to C$4.00

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Haywood Securities to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 3.4 %

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 186,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,198. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

