Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,219,340 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market cap of £14.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.94.

In related news, insider David Banks purchased 735,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,711.70 ($17,287.54).

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

