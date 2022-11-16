Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Up 1.3 %

HWKN stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $896.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWKN. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.