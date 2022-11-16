Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hawkins has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawkins to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $896.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hawkins by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hawkins by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hawkins by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hawkins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

