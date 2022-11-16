Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FedEx by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 248.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.08. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

