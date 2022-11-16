Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 505 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $312.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average of $316.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.
MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
