Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,420 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 489,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDM opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

