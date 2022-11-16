Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 306 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.