Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1,167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Price Performance
HUBG stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
