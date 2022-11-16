Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.53.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $657.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $583.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

