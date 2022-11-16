Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 320 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,172 shares of company stock valued at $26,958,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

