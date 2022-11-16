Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,008 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1,976.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $223.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07. The company has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

