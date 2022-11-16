Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

CSL opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.41. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.