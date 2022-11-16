Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $233,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $432.92 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

