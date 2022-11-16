Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,461 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,183,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after purchasing an additional 220,927 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 175.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

