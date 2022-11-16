Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Down 1.3 %
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
