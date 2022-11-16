Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,131,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,552.8 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of Haidilao International stock remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

