H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Shares of HNNMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 33,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

