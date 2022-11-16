GXO Logistics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

