Grupo Santander Begins Coverage on The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWGAY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGAY stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

