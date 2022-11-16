Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Down 1.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

